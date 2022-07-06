Contact Us
Breaking News: Naked Drunk Woman On Bail Caught Inside PA Sheetz: Police
Details Released In Police Incident That Prompted Pennridge High School Lockdown

Nicole Acosta

Pennridge Regional police.
Pennridge Regional police. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Pennridge Regional Police Department

Details have been released in connection with a police incident that caused Pennridge High School to be locked down on Tuesday, June 7.

Officers were called around 11 a.m. to the 600 block of Campus Drive in East Rockhill Township on a report of a domestic incident involving a mom and son, Pennridge Regional police said.

The son, whose age has not been disclosed, was walking down a path near Branch Road after apparently leaving a house with two large swords, police said.

Pennridge High School was placed on lockdown for about an hour and a half as a result of the nearby incident, police said.

A subsequent foot search of the area involving a drone and K-9 unit lasted two hours before police captured the suspect near Minsi Trail and Schwenkmill Road, they said.

He was taken to  St. Luke's Upper Bucks Campus for a mental health evaluation, police said.

The suspect is expected to face charges, according to police.

