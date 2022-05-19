Dementia Patients Were Sexually Abused At PA Nursing Home And 2 Workers Failed To Act: AG

A pair of nursing home employees were arrested on accusations they failed to report a male resident who sexually assaulted three female dementia patients in a suburban Philadelphia facility, authorities said.

The Landing of Southampton General Manager Ashley Harker and Director of Health and Wellness Joy Alfonsi were notified of the incidents in the facility's memory care unit by staff members on July 22, 24, and 26, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Alfonsi and Harker assured the staff that they would handle the situation and told the witnesses not to document or report the incidents themselves, Shapiro said.

Despite these assurances, neither Harker nor Alfonsi reported any of the three incidents of abuse to law enforcement, protective services, or the PA Department of Human Services as required by law, authorities said.

Harker and Alfonsi’s failure to immediately report the first allegation of abuse allowed the male resident to remain in the memory care unit with insufficient safeguards where he continued to sexually abuse female residents, Shapiro said.

Harker and Alfonsi have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy, and failure to report abuse. The charges come as part of a larger investigation by the 47th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury into potential abuse of care home residents.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Benjamin McKenna. All charges are accusations. The defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty.

