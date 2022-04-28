Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
DC Man Dies After Being Punched Bouncer At Philly Gay Bar: Report

Nicole Acosta
Eric Pope and Kenneth Frye
Eric Pope and Kenneth Frye Photo Credit: Eric Pope Facebook/Philadelphia PD

Tributes are pouring in for a Washington DC man who was allegedly knocked unconscious by a bouncer outside a Philadelphia gay bar and later died.

Eric Pope, 41, was escorted out of Tabu Bar & Lounge around 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, according to CBS3. He was then punched so hard by bouncer Kenneth Frye that he fell to the ground and became unconscious, the outlet said.

A warrant has been issued for Frye's arrest on a third-degree murder charge, CBS3 says.

Loved ones were remembering him on Facebook as someone who was a "sweet and lighthearted person."

Frye can be seen in surveillance footage released by CBS3 walking over to Pope outside the bar and hitting him, causing him to fall to the pavement, the outlet said. Frye and another man dragged Pope's body onto the sidewalk after nearly two minutes, according to CBS3. 

He was reportedly hospitalized and placed on life support, before he died of his injuries.

Another user says Pope was a victim of "hate and violence," though it was not immediately clear what happened inside the bar that led to Pope being punched outside.

Pope also has connections to Massachusetts, according to a Facebook post that identifies him as a New Bedford School Committee member.

Click here for more from CBS3.

