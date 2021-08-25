DA: Unlicensed Driver Gets Up To 5 Years In Prison For Drunken Hit-Run Crash In Bensalem

A 43-year-old Bucks County man without a driver's license pleaded guilty Wednesday to a hit-and-run crash of two pedestrians, one who suffered serious injuries in Bensalem on New Year's Day 2021, authorities said.

Almondo Merjia, of Bensalem, was sentenced to 2.5 years to 5 years in state prison by President Judge Wallace H. Bateman after entering a guilty plea to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and accidents involving death of injury while not licensed, which are all felonies, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation began on Jan. 1 around 6:25 p.m. when an officer saw a car make a right turn onto southbound Hulmeville Road from Street Road and drive into the northbound lane of Hulmeville Road, authorities said.

The car stopped before crashing, and the officer pulled it over.

The driver, identified as Merjia, smelled of alcohol, police said. Officers also noticed fresh damage to Merjia’s car, which was consistent with a pedestrian crash, since there was head-strike damage to the windshield that contained human tissue and blood, the DA's office said.

After failing to pass field sobriety tests, Merjia took a blood test. The blood test results confirmed that his blood-alcohol content was .230, nearly three times the legal limit to drive, authorities said. Merjia also had no driver’s license.

Meanwhile, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash of two pedestrians on Street Road. Merjia admitted to “hitting something” while driving on Street Road and that he did not stop, the DA's office said.

An investigation found that two pedestrians were walking on the shoulder of Street Road when Merjia -- traveling at 40 mph -- drove his car off the road, over the rumble strips, and onto the shoulder, striking both of them, authorities said.

One of the victims spent several weeks on a ventilator with injuries that included a torn aorta, a compound fracture of the right femur, a torn quadricep, lacerations to the face, sinus fractures, a lung contusion, a fractured pelvis, and a traumatic brain injury, the DA's office said.

The second victim suffered minor injuries to the abdomen.

Merjia also pleaded guilty to DUI and several summary traffic offenses. He received a concurrent 72-hour to 6-month sentence on the DUI offense.

Bateman also ordered Merjia to pay $9,526 in restitution

The case was investigated by Bensalem Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.

