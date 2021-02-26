DA: Two PA Men Arrested For Selling Heroin, Fentanyl, Ghost Guns In Philadelphia

Two men were arrested Friday for charges related to their drug and gun trafficking operation in which they sold counterfeit Oxycodone pills — made of heroin and fentanyl — as well as ghost guns and stolen firearms in Philadelphia, state authorities announced.

John To, 36, and Andy Nguyen, 23, were apprehended following an investigation by the 44th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Agents executed a search warrant on To’s home, who now resides in Montgomery County, and found approximately $60,000 in cash, one pound of a methamphetamine-like substance, and paraphernalia related to the sale and distribution of drugs, on Feb. 25, Shapiro said.

During the investigation, the Grand Jury learned that To sold 983 pills, approximately one pound of marijuana, and one 9mm Taurus firearm that was reported stolen out of North Carolina, between November 2018 and August 2020, Shapiro said.

To had Nguyen deliver and accept money for the pills -- which were labeled as legitimate 30 mg Oxycodone -- during one of the organization's meetings, Shapiro said.

The pills were found to contain a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, Shapiro said.

To also sold a fully assembled 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, also known as a ghost gun in December 2020, Shapiro said.

Ghost guns typically start as “80% receivers,” which can be quickly assembled, lack serial numbers so they cannot be traced, and, once fully assembled, can operate as fully functioning firearms, Shapiro said.

He also provided samples of a substance, suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, and offered to sell it, Shapiro said.

To is a convicted felon and considered a person not to possess firearms, Shapiro said.

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and illegal guns and gun traffickers erode that basic right. Once these ghost guns are in our communities, they become untraceable, fully operational firearms causing so much senseless violence,” Shapiro said.

“Thanks to the strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, these criminals and guns are out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”

To will be charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver, violations of the uniform firearms act, and related offenses.

Nguyen will be charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession with intent to deliver.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Erik Olsen and Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Roderick Fancher.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General was assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Lower Moreland Township Police Department, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.