Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

DA: Troopers In Deadly Police Shooting Of Christian Hall Will Not Face Criminal Charges

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A screenshot of Christian Hall with his hands up while clutching a BB gun during the fatal incident on Dec. 30, 2020.
A screenshot of Christian Hall with his hands up while clutching a BB gun during the fatal incident on Dec. 30, 2020. Photo Credit: PA State Police/Monroe County District Attorney's Office

Authorities on Tuesday announced that Pennsylvania State Police troopers were justified in their use of deadly force and will not face criminal charges in relation to last year's fatal shooting of a Monroe County man on a Route 33 overpass.

Newly released video footage from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office shows Pennsylvania State Police troopers shooting 19-year-old Christian J. Hall with his hands up while clutching a BB gun after 90 minutes of what they confirm were failed negotiation tactics in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30, 2020.

Use of deadly force “was justified due to Hall’s actions under the circumstances,” Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney told LehighValleyLive.

 “A tragic situation, but a situation that was fueled by Hall’s mental state and his desire to end his life."

State police maintain that Hall was refusing to drop his weapon after repeated demands, then pointed it toward officers.

After being shot three times by troopers, Hall was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg, where he was pronounced dead.

The footage also included anonymous audio from a 911 call the day of the incident that reported a "suicider" on the "I-80 bridge," the video shows.

The Hall family has been fighting for the PA Attorney General's Office to investigate his death as a wrongful shooting, and criminally charge the involved troopers since early February as they say Hall was suffering from a mental health crisis and needed alternative assistance, according to a petition released by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

"He was looking for help, but instead of getting help, he was killed by those who were supposed to help him," Hall's mother Fe Hall previously told News Watch 16.

The family's high-profile attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob are expected to comment on the DA's ruling Wednesday morning during a virtual press conference.

Authorities did not identify the troopers involved and they were recently placed back on full duty, Corporal Brent Miller, Director of Communications with the Pennsylvania State Police previously told Daily Voice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.