DA: Troopers In Deadly Police Shooting Of Christian Hall Will Not Face Criminal Charges

Authorities on Tuesday announced that Pennsylvania State Police troopers were justified in their use of deadly force and will not face criminal charges in relation to last year's fatal shooting of a Monroe County man on a Route 33 overpass.

Newly released video footage from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office shows Pennsylvania State Police troopers shooting 19-year-old Christian J. Hall with his hands up while clutching a BB gun after 90 minutes of what they confirm were failed negotiation tactics in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30, 2020.

The full video presentation from today's press conference, with corrected audio, is available on our YouTube channel. ... Posted by Monroe County Office of the District Attorney on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Use of deadly force “was justified due to Hall’s actions under the circumstances,” Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney told LehighValleyLive.

“A tragic situation, but a situation that was fueled by Hall’s mental state and his desire to end his life."

State police maintain that Hall was refusing to drop his weapon after repeated demands, then pointed it toward officers.

After being shot three times by troopers, Hall was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg, where he was pronounced dead.

The footage also included anonymous audio from a 911 call the day of the incident that reported a "suicider" on the "I-80 bridge," the video shows.

The Hall family has been fighting for the PA Attorney General's Office to investigate his death as a wrongful shooting, and criminally charge the involved troopers since early February as they say Hall was suffering from a mental health crisis and needed alternative assistance, according to a petition released by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

"He was looking for help, but instead of getting help, he was killed by those who were supposed to help him," Hall's mother Fe Hall previously told News Watch 16.

The family's high-profile attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob are expected to comment on the DA's ruling Wednesday morning during a virtual press conference.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob will respond to the District Attorney’s conclusions in the Christian Hall homicide... Posted by Ben Crump on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Authorities did not identify the troopers involved and they were recently placed back on full duty, Corporal Brent Miller, Director of Communications with the Pennsylvania State Police previously told Daily Voice.

Letter from the Hall Family’s Attorney, Devon Jacob, Esq. sent to District Attorney Christine on 3/25/21 via email to... Posted by Justice for Christian Hall on Monday, March 29, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.