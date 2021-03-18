DA Renews Call For Victims In Case Of New Hope Teacher Who Allegedly Sexually Abused Student

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is renewing calls for victims in the case of a former New Hope-Solebury High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a female student in 2005.

Kevin A. Elvey II, 42, of Yardley, was charged in September 2019 on a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and currently awaiting trial in the case, the DA's office said.

The abuse occurred during the spring of 2005 while the victim, then 17-years-old, was a senior at the high school, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Bucks County detectives.

The victim said the sexual acts took place at Elvey’s home on multiple occasions, the DA's office said.

During a hearing on March 17, 2021, the woman testified she came forward after hearing Elvey was continuing to have inappropriate contact with students, the DA's office said.

Elvey has been suspended from the school since June 2019, authorities said.

The District Attorney’s Office believes additional victims could exist in this case and asks that anyone with information contact Bucks County Detective David Hanks at (215)-348-6344.

"If you have been victimized by this man, we have the resources to help you,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

“Whether you were a victim or have information about other victims, please do not hesitate to call."

This case remains under investigation by Bucks County Detectives and is assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy.

