DA: Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Firing Gun At Ex-Girlfriend's New BF In Bensalem

A 29-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he fired a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend last year in Bensalem, authorities announced.

A Grand Jury investigation found that Jerome T. Jordan went to confront the unidentified boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend at the Village Square Apartment Complex in Bensalem Township around 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2020, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

After seeing the boyfriend in the parking lot, Jordan exited his black Saturn Vue and angrily told him, “say something now,” according to the Grand Jury presentment.

He then grabbed a shotgun from inside his car, aimed it at the boyfriend, and fired a single shotgun shell from approximately 20 feet away, the DA's office said.

Jordan fled the scene before police arrived, where they recovered a spent shotgun shell and a shotgun wad approximately 25 feet away, the DA's office said.

An investigation led police to Jordan, and they arrested him at his job the next day, authorities said.

Jordan allegedly told police he was at the scene of the shooting, but someone else fired the shotgun, naming someone who was already dead, according to the presentment.

Jordan allegedly gave police consent to search his car, and they found shotgun shells, dozens of bags of packaged marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Jordan was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of an instrument of crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently awaiting trial on those charges.

As the investigation into the shooting continued, Bensalem detectives obtained a search warrant to search Jordan’s phone, which uncovered "several threatening text messages" to his ex-girlfriend, the DA's office said.

In some messages, he apparently admitted to owning a shotgun and in another, he wrote “lucky I missed,” according to the presentment.

When police reviewed his internet search history, they found that Jordan had searched the type of bodily damage that can be caused by a shotgun blast, the DA's office said.

Jordan, with no known address, is facing one count of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is also charged with persons not possess firearms.

Jordan has been in Bucks County Correctional Facility since the day after the shooting on drug and firearm charges.

A search of his criminal history also revealed that Jordan was convicted in 2014 in Philadelphia for robbery, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

He was arraigned on Friday morning on the new charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Gallagher Jr. who set bail at 10 percent of $2 million.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Bucks County’s Investigating Grand Jury, who are citizens just like you, another crime has been solved, and another dangerous person will be made to answer for his violent criminal conduct,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

The case was investigated by Bensalem Township Police and a Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury.

The charges were approved by Supervising Judge C. Theodore Fritsch Jr. and the case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Edward Furman, Jr.

