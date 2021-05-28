DA: Former Warminster Officer Gets New Charges After 5th Sexual Abuse Victim Comes Forward

A former Warminster Township police officer accused of sexually abusing four teenage boys while working as their D.A.R.E officer nearly 20 years ago, is facing additional charges after a fifth victim came forward, authorities announced Friday.

James C. Carey, 52, of Cape May Court House in New Jersey, was arrested and charged on April 7 for incidents that authorities say occurred as early as 1989, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

Days after a news conference to announce Carey’s arrest, Bucks County detectives interviewed a fifth person who said he was victimized by Carey when he was 13-years-old, the DA's office said.

The victim, identified in court records as MW13, said he was with friends and smoking marijuana outside the Warminster Recreation Center when Carey stopped them because of the marijuana scent, authorities said.

During a pat-down search, Carey fondled the boy and confiscated marijuana. He then told the boy they would discuss the incident at a later date, the DA's office said.

The next week, when Carey gave the boy a ride home in his patrol car, he told him he could have had him arrested, taken out of school, and sent to the detention center for possessing marijuana, the DA's office said citing a criminal complaint.

Carey told the boy the arrest could follow him his entire life, but offered to work something out instead. The boy said he was terrified Carey could destroy his life, authorities said.

Carey continued driving the boy home and parked in the driveway of the home, where he then performed oral sex on the boy, according to the complaint.

Carey will be arraigned on new charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and official oppression at 8:30 a.m. on June 1 before Magisterial District Judge Danel J. Finello Jr. in Warminster.

Carey, who is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail, is already facing 122 total counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and official oppression for the sexual assaults of four boys.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub previously described Carey as "a veritable wolf in sheep’s clothing, walking among us."

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office strongly believes there are more victims in this case and ask anyone with information to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-340-8216 or 215-348-6504.

The case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives and will be prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer M. Schorn and Assistant District Attorney Brittney Kern.

