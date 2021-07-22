Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

DA: Corrections Officer Arrested For Smuggling Suboxone Into Bucks County Jail

Nicole Acosta
Anthony Miller
Anthony Miller Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A corrections officer was arrested Tuesday for smuggling suboxone strips into the Bucks County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Anthony Miller, 28, of Quakertown, is accused of agreeing to illegally smuggle 100 suboxone strips into the jail for $5,000, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Miller was found with 88 suboxone strips inside a pocket on his duty belt when he was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

In an interview with investigators, Miller admitted to smuggling the drugs into the jail several other times since February 2020, according to a criminal complaint. 

“This defendant has committed an extraordinary breach of public trust because our prison guards are supposed to keep drugs OUT of the jail they’re guarding, rather than purchasing drugs to bring into it,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

“This is a great example of our county Drug Strike Force working hard to protect the institutional safety of Bucks County’s prison.”

Miller was charged with controlled substance contraband to confined persons, criminal attempt to controlled substance contraband to confined persons, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and criminal use of a communication facility. 

He was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility under $150,000 cash bail. 

Bucks County Detectives were assisted by Bucks County Correctional Facility investigators, Pennsylvania State Police, Plumstead Township police, Bristol Township police, Quakertown Borough police, Warrington Township police, and Doylestown Township police. 

The case is assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James

