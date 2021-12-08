DA: Bucks Man Gets Up To 7 Years In State Prison For Disseminating Child Porn

A Bucks County man was sentenced Wednesday to 3.5 to 7 years in state prison for dissemination of child pornography, authorities said.

Kenneth Richard Roberts III, 26, of Falls Township, pleaded guilty in the case on April 22. As a condition of his sentence, he will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

When Roberts was charged in August 2020, he was already serving time on another child pornography case from July 2019, authorities said.

He was later sentenced to three months to 23 months in jail in that case.

Bucks County Detectives began an investigation after receiving a cyber tip on Feb. 26 from a social networking website that indicated that two images of child pornography were posted on Jan. 4 from an account associated with a Levittown resident, the DA's office said.

Subpoenas and search warrants linked the account to Roberts.

Common Pleas Judge Diane E. Gibbons handed down the maximum sentence because she said "Roberts still has not accepted the seriousness of his conduct," the DA's office said in a release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach.

