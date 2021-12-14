Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Video Shows Major Police Response To Harrisburg Hostage Situation, Suspect Surrenders
Police & Fire

Couple Gets Prison Time For Violent Suburban Philly Carjackings

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Eric Meehan and Ashley Young
Eric Meehan and Ashley Young Photo Credit: Bucks County DA

A couple was sentenced on Monday for two violent carjackings and an attempted carjacking in Bucks County last year, which resulted in two people being hospitalized, authorities said.

Eric Meehan, 29, and Ashley Young, 32, both pleaded guilty on Oct. 12 to two counts each of robbery of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault and one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery of a motor vehicle and attempt to commit robbery of a motor vehicle, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Meehan also pleaded guilty to three counts of terroristic threats and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Meehan was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison and Young to six and a half to 20 years in state prison, authorities said. They were both ordered to pay $7,700 in restitution.

Police were initially called to the Chandler Hall Senior Center on Barclay Street in Newtown Township on Nov. 27, 2020, authorities said.

There, Meehan and Young forcibly took a woman's car, then hit her and a male employee with it as they fled, the DA's office said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital with multiple injuries that required surgery, authorities said.

When the couple fled, Meehan drove off a curb and damaged the stolen car, prompting him and Young to attempt to carjack a second victim on Summit Trace Road in Newtown, according to the DA's office.

The owner of that car told police he was in his running car when Meehan and Young approached and tried to open his doors, according to investigators. He was able to lock his doors and drive away.

So, Meehan and Young re-entered the damaged car and drove to the 500 block of White Swan Way in Middletown Township, where they carjacked an SUV from a 68-year-old man and physically removed him from his car, the DA's office said.

Following the man's call to police, emergency dispatchers issued an alert about the suspects and the stolen vehicle, and Bensalem Township police officers spotted the vehicle driving south on Route 1, toward Philadelphia, authorities said.

During the chase, they sped through red lights and busy intersections, drove into opposing traffic and onto a sidewalk, and nearly hit a pedestrian crossing the street at one point, according to the DA's office.

The chase came to an end in the 1600 block of Orthodox Street in Philadelphia when the pair crashed into several parked cars and an occupied vehicle, according to authorities.

The case was investigated by Newtown Township police, led by Corporal Daniel Bartle, and Middletown Township police, led by Detective David Denton, with assistance from Bensalem Township police and Philadelphia police. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.