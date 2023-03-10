Counterfeit Bills Are Circulating In Bucks County. Here's How To Spot Them

Counterfeit cash was found in circulation in Bucks County this week, authorities say.

Officers were called to the Village at Newtown Shopping Center on South Eagle Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, where employees at several businesses reported receiving phony bills, township police said.

The stores affected included MOD Pizza, Chipotle, Chopt, and Crumbl Cookies, the department added.

Authorities did not report any arrests or describe a suspect, but said there are steps area residents can take to protect themselves from funny money.

Note the texture of the tender, says the Federal Reserve Board's U.S. Currency Education Program. A legitimate bill should feel slightly rough to the touch as a result of the printing process and the unique blend of materials used.

If that doesn't work, give the note a tilt, federal officials add. On current versions of denominations $10 and higher, the numeral in the lower right corner will change colors from copper to green as you shift the bill.

Current $100 dollar bills feature added security measures, like the 3D security ribbon and the color-shifting Liberty Bell in the inkwell, both to the right of Benjamin Franklin's portrait.

Lastly, hold the bill to light. The watermark and a hidden security ribbon should be visible on bills $5 and higher from both sides of the note.

To learn more, visit uscurrency.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.