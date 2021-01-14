Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contractor Induced Basement Fire Leaves New Hope Home Uninhabitable

Nicole Acosta
New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company Truck
New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company Truck Photo Credit: New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

A three-story house fire left one New Hope man's home uninhabitable after a contractor accidentally ignited the blaze while working in the basement, officials said Thursday.

Fire crews arrived at the home on 2212 Sugan Road around 10:20 a.m where they found heavy fire throughout the basement, which soon spread to the first and second floors of the home, New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company Chief James Becker told Daily Voice.

Chief 46 firefighters requested additional water supply engines around 11 a.m. to put out the large blaze, reports said.

The fire left the home uninhabitable, and no injuries were reported, Becker said.

The newly displaced homeowner was sent to a nearby hotel, for the time being, Becker said.

The New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company was assisted at the scene by fire companies from Midway, Upper Makefield, Lingonhocken, Doylestown, Newtown, including crews from Lambertville and Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

