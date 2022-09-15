Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say

Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said.

The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said.

The kids, who were riding in the SUV, were airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital with serious injuries, Hilltown police said. The SUV driver was brought to Grand View Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the trash truck was uninjured.

Traffic was diverted from the area for about three hours as crews investigated the crash scene.

Additional details were not released, and the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.