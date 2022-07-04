Contact Us
Child Luring Probed In Bucks County: Report

Nicole Acosta
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police in Bucks County are investigating an attempted child luring incident.

A Pennsbury High School student was walking home on the 100 block of S. Queen Anne Drive, when she was approached by "an older heavy set white man with slicked back gray hair and a white goatee," between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Friday, March 18, she told Falls Township police.

He repeatedly asked the victim if she need a ride, but she refused, according to police. He then left the area in an older model gray sedan with a possible damaged front driver’s side headlight, police said.

He was also wearing an olive-green military-style cap and black-framed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Ofc. R. MacPherson at 215-949-9100 ext. 425 or r.macpherson@fallstwppd.com. 

