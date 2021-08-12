Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Child Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued For Missing 6-Year-Old Girl In Philly: Police

Nicole Acosta
Sahara Little
Sahara Little Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A 6-year-old girl missing out of Philadelphia has been found safe, authorities said.

Sahara Little was dropped off at the 35th District Headquarters unharmed on Wednesday morning, according to a statement released at 8:30 a.m. by Philadelphia police.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday after the girl was abducted in a car parked outside Giovanni's Pizzeria on Greene Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities and 6abc.

Little's mother went inside the shop to get a pizza and left the car running; when she returned, the car was gone, the outlet says citing police.

The stolen car was discovered in the parking lot of a Checkers restaurant at Broad Street and Nedro Avenue, police said.

It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.

