Chester County Man, 28, Charged With DUI After Near Collision With Police Car

Nicole Acosta
Joseph Lopez
Joseph Lopez Photo Credit: North Coventry Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A Chester County man is facing DUI and drug charges after he nearly crashed into a police car Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers saw Joseph Lopez, 28, in a black BMW failing to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection of the Route 100 ramp and Route 724 east, where he narrowly avoided the police car crash around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 24, North Coventry police said.

An officer who stopped Lopez determined he was driving while under the influence of marijuana, police said. A subsequent search turned up 186 Adderall pills in the car, police said.

Lopez was taken into custody and agreed to blood testing, police said.

After processing he was later released to a sober adult, police said.

Lopez was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance with District Court 15-3-01. 

