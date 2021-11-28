Contact Us
Cause Of Shed Fire Under Investigation In Levittown

Cecilia Levine
At the scene Photo Credit: Levittown Fire Company #2 Facebook

A fire tore through a shed early Sunday morning in Levittown, firefighters said.

The Bristol Township Fire Marshall was investigating the cause of the blaze that ripped through the shed on Heather Lane just after 7 a.m., local firefighters said.

Arriving units found 15x20-foot shed was consumed by flames, which apparently extended to another shed in the backyard of a Hawthorne Lane home, firefighters said.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes. The cause was under investigation.

