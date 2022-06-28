Contact Us
Building Owner Charged In Death Of Philly Firefighter Sean Williamson: Report

Sean Williamson
Sean Williamson

A building owner has been accused of setting a fire that killed a longtime Philadelphia firefighter, 6abc reports.

Al-Ashraf Khalil, 28, is facing multiple charges for lying to investigators about his whereabouts at the time of the incident that killed 51-year-old Sean Williamson on Saturday, June 18, the outlet says.

Surveillance footage apparently confirmed Khalil's presence at the scene and he was arrested at JFK International Airport in New York City after unsuccessfully entering Jordan, according to the outlet. 

He is charged with maliciously damaging a building by means of fire and aiding and abetting.

A 27-year department veteran, Williamson was crushed by rubble at 300 W, Indiana Ave., which went up in flames around 2 a.m., fire officials said. Around 90 minutes later, it collapsed.

Williamson was laid to rest Monday, June 27.

Click here for more from 6abc.

