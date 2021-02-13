Bucks Woman Sentenced In Drunken Thanksgiving Crash That Left Motorcyclist Severely Injured

A 41-year-old Bucks woman was sentenced to two and a half to seven years behind bars for driving drunk and crashing into a motorcyclist, leaving him temporarily wheelchair-bound, authorities said.

Police arrived on the scene of the crash to find a motorcycle lying in the westbound lane of East Bristol Road and 62-year-old Joseph Caruso lying on the side of the road next to a telephone pole, around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2019, Deputy District Attorney Megan A. Hunsicker said in court Friday.

A witness reported seeing a tan Ford Fusion, driven by Robin Duffy, of Northampton Township, going eastbound on East Bristol Road, then swerving into the westbound, oncoming traffic lane and crashing head on into Caruso, Hunsicker said.

When police met with Duffy near the scene, her speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol, Hunsicker said.

During a search, officers found an empty bottle of Jacquins Vodka, and two partially consumed bottles of the same vodka in Duffy's car, Hunsicker said.

The search also uncovered multiple medication bottles prescribed to Duffy including one for Oxazepam, which was labeled -- “may cause drowsiness, taking alone or with alcohol may lessen your ability to operate a vehicle, vessel or perform hazardous tasks," Hunsicker said.

Blood alcohol tests taken within two hours after the crash showed that Duffy had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.268%, more than four times the legal limit to drive, Hunsicker said.

Her blood test results also tested positive for Oxazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, Hunsicker said.

The crash left Caruso with a fractured pelvis that required an external fixator, internal plates and screws and at least four operations to keep stabilized, Hunsicker said.

Caruso also suffered internal bleeding, a blood clot, a concussion, severe swelling and bruising. He was wheel-chair bound for about a month and was only recently able to return to work, but still suffers from lingering medical and emotional issues, Hunsicker said.

"My life has been drastically changed by the reckless decision by Robin Duffy to get behind the wheel of her car, intoxicated and attempt to drive," Caruso said in court. "The pain and suffering endured by myself, my wife and daughter are something I wouldn't want anybody to have to experience."

His daughter, who said she suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of the crash, said, "I don't think the defendant can ever truly know how much hurt and agony she caused to my dad and my family, but maybe she will come to an understanding of how she negatively affected and changed our lives."

Duffy pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving under the influence-general impairment, driving under the influence-highest rate of alcohol, driving under the influence-combination of alcohol/drugs, recklessly endangering another person and four traffic citations.

This was Duffy's third arrest for driving under the influence in her life, but her first in the past 10 years, Hunsicker said.

After hearing impact statements, including statements from the Caruso and his daughter, Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Duffy to two and a half to seven years in state prison.

The crash was investigated by the Northampton Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Megan A. Hunsicker.

