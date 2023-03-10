Contact Us
Bucks Teen Opened Fire On Levittown Home, Police Claim

Mac Bullock
Gavin Stanec, 19, of Levittown
Gavin Stanec, 19, of Levittown Photo Credit: Falls Twp. Police Department

A Bucks County teen faces criminal charges after police say he unloaded a firearm at a home in Levittown while people were inside. 

It happened last August on the 100 block of Willow Drive, said Falls Township police in a statement. Seven months later, on Friday, March 10, the department arrested Gavin Stanec, now 19, of Levittown, and charged him with the shooting. 

Police did not report any injuries as a result of the incident. 

Stanec was booked at a Bucks County jail on a litany of felony charges including eight counts of aggravated assault, eight more counts of firing a gun at an occupied building, two counts of unlicensed carry, and one count of criminal mischief, according to state court filings. 

The 19-year-old remains incarcerated after being unable to post 10 percent of his $950,000 bond, judicial records show. 

