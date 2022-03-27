Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Bucks Sex Offender Gave Police Fake Address, Arrested For Violating Megan's Law: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Epifano Riberas
Epifano Riberas Photo Credit: Penndel Borough Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A convicted sex offender was arrested for failing to register his home address under Megan's Law, authorities in Bucks County announced.

Epifano Riberas had given police a completely made up address, Penndel police said.

A search for Riberas began March 3, ahead of an upcoming trial for an unrelated incident, while authorities tried to verify his home address, Penndel police said.

The Bucks County Park Rangers asked for help from Penndel police in verifying his address on a separate criminal charge, but attempts indicated the address did not exist at all, police said. 

Riberas, 65, was eventually found in Bensalem where he was living, and told authorities he lived in Penndel — and even showed police exactly where he lived on a ma, they said.

The address of that house was not the address that Pennsylvania State Police had on file, though. 

"A check of tax and property records for Penndel also indicated that the address was false," police said. 

A warrant was issued for Riberas' arrest and he was charged with failing to comply with Megan's Law Registration information. As required under Megan's Law, Riberas is a lifetime reporter of his current address and occupation.

At a preliminary hearing, his bail was set at 10% of $50,000. Unable to post bail, Riberas was sent to Bucks County Prison to await his hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.