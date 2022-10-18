Bucks Resident Cut By Political Signs Rigged With Razor Blades, Police Say

Police in Bucks County are investigating after they say a resident was cut by razor-rigged political signs strategically placed in their yard.

A booby-trapped campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, among two others, were placed without permission on the resident's property, Upper Makefield police said in a Sunday, Oct. 16 Facebook post.

When the homeowner tried to remove the sign, they were cut by the razor blades taped around the edges of the board, authorities said.

"Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said.

As a search continued, officers found two more political signs fixed with razors, they said.

The signs also named Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman and Democratic US House candidate Ashley Ehasz.

All of the discovered signs have since been removed, but police are asking that anyone who finds similar signs on their property carefully inspect them before removing them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Makefield police at (215) 968-3020.

