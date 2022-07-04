Bucks Rapist Who Abused Little Boys For Years Gets Prison Time: DA

A 28-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison on Wednesday, April 6, for the repeated rapes of two boys in Bucks County, authorities said.

Rosalio Suchite, of Warrington, pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2021, to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Suchite was charged in November 2020 following an investigation by the Warrington Township Police Department, which discovered that he sexually abused the boys, ages 7 and 9, at his home on the 2200 block of Pileggi Road for at least three years, prosecutors said.

The assaults apparently began in Guatemala and continued after Suchite came to the US, authorities said. After being confronted by police, Suchite packed up his things and fled the area, but was tracked down with the help of the U.S. Marshalls Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"While this sentence is lengthy, no sentence can apparently protect our children from this predator," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

"I expect that we will oppose his prison release in 19 years, and continue to do so until he has served his maximum sentence of 40 years."

This case was investigated by Detective Bernard Schaffer of the Warrington Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler.

