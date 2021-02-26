Bucks Police Probe Robbery, Shooting Of Employee At Warminster Metro PCS

Police in Bucks County are investigating after two men allegedly robbed a Metro PCS store in Warminster and shot an employee before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found an employee with a single gunshot wound to the stomach, around 3:50 p.m. at the E County Line Road store on Feb. 25, according to the Warminster Township Police Department.

The employee told officers that two black males entered the store, robbed him, and later shot him, police said.

It is unclear what items the suspects stole, police said.

The pair of men apparently fled to the back of the store and ran east through the rear parking lot towards Newtown Road to a car, police said.

The injured employee was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said. His status was unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Warminster Township Police Department at (215) 672-1000.

