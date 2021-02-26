Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: National Leader Of Pagans Busted On Federal Gun Charge In NJ
Police & Fire

Bucks Police Probe Robbery, Shooting Of Employee At Warminster Metro PCS

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Metro PCS, 269 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The alleged suspects. Photo Credit: Warminster Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are investigating after two men allegedly robbed a Metro PCS store in Warminster and shot an employee before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found an employee with a single gunshot wound to the stomach, around 3:50 p.m. at the E County Line Road store on Feb. 25, according to the Warminster Township Police Department.

The employee told officers that two black males entered the store,  robbed him, and later shot him, police said.

It is unclear what items the suspects stole, police said.

The pair of men apparently fled to the back of the store and ran east through the rear parking lot towards Newtown Road to a car, police said.

The injured employee was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said. His status was unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Warminster Township Police Department at (215) 672-1000. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.