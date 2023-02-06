Bucks McDonald's Hit-Run Victim Was Arguing With Driver: DA

Authorities in Bucks County have shed new light on the hit-and-run accident that killed a man in the parking lot of a Bristol Township McDonald's Sunday afternoon.

The victim was struck at the 7700 Bristol Pike restaurant just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, Daily Voice has reported. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He's now identified as Jason Smith, a 47-year-old Levittown resident, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub at a press conference Monday, Feb. 6.

The DA also said that Smith and the driver who ran him over were "involved in some type of brief altercation in the parking lot" before the collision.

Weintraub urged the driver to surrender to authorities. Until then, police are asking Bucks residents to keep an eye out for a gray Chevrolet, possibly a Silverado, model year circa 2013.

The truck has a 4x4 sticker on either side of the bed and may be missing a black, oval-shaped cover for its fog light, they continued. It's believed to have black rims and a front-end vanity license plate.

To submit a tip, call Detective Patrick Kitchenman of Bristol Township police at 267-812-3056 or email pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.

