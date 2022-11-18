Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate

The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced.

Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.

Kurman must also undergo a mental health evaluation and is court-ordered to keep away from his surviving family members, the DA added.

As Daily Voice has reported, police in Newtown Township were called to the Kurman family home on David Drive just before 5 a.m. on April 29.

There, officers found the elder Kurman on the living room floor with a deep laceration to his throat and a pool of blood under his head and around his neck, police said.

A large, blood-covered kitchen knife was also seen on the ground by Kurman's head, police said.

Jordan Kurman was taken into custody at the scene after his mother told police that he'd stabbed his father, and after police noticed blood on his clothes, the DA said.

At the sentencing hearing Thursday, Kurman's younger brother told the court how his life had changed since his father's murder.

“The world feels cold and empty without him,” he said, saying his father spent years trying to help Jordan with mental health issues.

“This is a sad, sad case,” DA Weintraub said. “There are no winners here. We must protect society from this man, and exact punishment for this murder, while balancing that against the surviving family’s wishes. And we have done that.”

