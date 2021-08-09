Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bucks Man Threatened, Swung At Police During Investigation, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Adriel Magidenko
Adriel Magidenko Photo Credit: Northampton Township Police Department

A 26-year-old Bucks man was charged after he swung at investigating officers, authorities said.

Officers conducting an investigation at a Northampton Township home on Sunday were speaking to Adriel Magidenko when he became agitated, police said.

Magidenko got up from the bathroom floor, and attempted to punch an officer in the head, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.

Additional details were not immediately known as the incident is an active investigation.

