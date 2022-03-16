Bucks Man Sentenced For Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl

A 38-year-old Bucks County man was sentenced to seven to 15 years in state prison for the rape of a 13-year-old girl last year, authorities said.

Shane Ferguson, of Morrisville, in Sept. 2021, was found guilty of rape, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Ferguson will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the DA's office said. He was also sentenced to two to four years for violating his parole, running concurrently to his sentence on the rape case.

The victim told Falls Township police she was asleep in her bedroom when Ferguson woke her up and began to rape her on Jan. 17, 2021, according to the DA's office.

When she tried to break free, he grabbed her and pushed her onto a living room couch, and continued to sexually assault her, authorities said.

The girl scratched Ferguson's face, causing him to stop, but as she fled out of the apartment and down the stairs, Ferguson pursued her and grabbed her by the hair, the DA's office said. She managed to escape when Ferguson fell on top of her.

Ferguson eluded police and was arrested a month later in Florida by members of the US Marshals Service, Daily Voice previously reported.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy said the attack on the victim, “stands out as one of the most violent” she’s prosecuted in her career.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.