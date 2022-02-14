Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Breaking News: Escaped Mystery Animal Found In PA ID'd By DNA
Bucks Man Pulled Gun In Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Jeffrey W. Arnold
Jeffrey W. Arnold Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional PD

A 48-year-old Bucks County man is facing criminal charges after a road rage incident, in which police accused him of pulling a gun.

Jeffrey W. Arnold, of Doylestown, was arrested Friday, Feb. 11, and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department said.

Arnold was tailgating another vehicle before he started arguing with the driver, according to police.

He allegedly pulled out a gun and told the driver to "watch their back," before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Arnold at his home.

He was arraigned and sent to county jail on $75,000 bail, police said.

