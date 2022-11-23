Bucks Man Led Friend Into Woods To Rape Her, Police Say

A Bucks County man is accused of leading a woman into the woods and raping her, authorities say.

James M. Helms, 23, of Perkasie, is charged with rape by threat of forcible compulsion, felony sexual assault, and related offenses, according to Pennridge Regional Police Department.

Investigators say Helms led a female friend down the walking path at Moods Bridge Park in East Rockhill Township to "skip rocks" on the creek in January 2019. When they were in the woods, the victim told police that Helms raped her.

He's currently held in Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail, state court records show.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Officer Nathan Alcott of the Pennridge Regional Police Department at 215-257-5104.

