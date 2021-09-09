Bucks Man Gets 3 Years In Prison For Pretending To Be Military Hero To Recieve Federal Benefits

A Bucks County man was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for falsely identifying as a military hero in order to receive federal government benefits, authorities said.

In July 2020, Richard Meleski, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud, two counts of mail fraud, one count of stolen valor, and related charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Chalfont resident was accused of fraudulently claiming to have served as an elite Navy SEAL and falsely saying that he had been captured by the enemy in order to secure healthcare benefits from the Veterans Administration worth over $300,000, Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

He filed for benefits from the VA for PTSD suffered during an armed conflict in Beirut in which he rescued injured teammates. In the application, he said he had been awarded the Silver Star for his heroic actions during his time as a Navy SEAL, authorities said.

"Meleski never served a single day in the United States military and was never awarded such commendation," Williams said.

Meleski also submitted another application to the VA for benefits in which he included obituaries of actual Navy SEALs alongside whom he falsely said he had served.

Additionally, he filed for disability benefits from Social Security Administration (SSA) for injuries he claimed to have received during his time in the military, Williams said.

In addition to the prison time, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $302,121 in restitution.

"The defendant faked a record as a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL in order to collect numerous forms of taxpayer-funded compensation,” Williams said.

“The fact that Meleski chose to put himself ahead of true war heroes in order to take advantage of benefits designed specifically for those serving in the U.S. military is profoundly offensive. Our veterans fought for the freedoms we hold dear, and as we approach the twentieth anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 this Saturday, their sacrifices are even more meaningful. The defendant’s actions dishonor all of their legacies.”

The case was investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and it is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Megan Curran.

