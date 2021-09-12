Bucks Man Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Boy For 12 Years

A 62-year-old Bucks County man was convicted Wednesday of sexually abusing a boy for 12 years, authorities said.

David C. Hofmann, of Bristol Township, was found guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 13 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Hofmann is accused of sexually assaulting a boy during a 12-year period from 1995 to 2007, authorities said.

Investigators say he was considered a friend to the victim's family and was commonly referred to as "Uncle Dave."

The incidents took place most frequently at the victim’s home, where Hofmann sometimes lived over the years, authorities said.

According to the victim, Hofmann bribed him with numerous gifts in order to buy his silence.

In 2007, the victim told his parents about the alleged abuse, but it was not immediately reported to police, authorities said.

Soon after, the victim’s parents recorded a video conversation with Hofmann in which he admitted to sexually abusing the boy, the DA's office said.

Thirteen years after the abuse ended, the victim, now in his 30's, “wanted to take control back of his life and walked into the Falls Township Police Department on Feb. 5, 2020, and told them what happened,” Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach said at trial.

During a second recorded confession, Hofmann, in a phone conversation with the victim, again admitted to repeatedly sexually abusing the victim when he was a boy, the DA's office said.

His sentencing was deferred as he undergoes a sex offender registration assessment.

“With his brave decision to come forward once he was ready to do so, this brave victim sends a powerful message to victims of sex abuse everywhere: it’s never too late to speak your truth,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

“I am proud of him, and of our prosecution team, who persevered to hold this defendant accountable for his heinous crimes. He will certainly pay a price.”

The case was investigated by Falls Township Police Detective Stephen Reeves and Bucks County Detective Robert Gorman and Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach prosecuted the case.

