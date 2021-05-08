Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bucks Man Became 'Belligerent,' With 7-11 Photoshoot Crew, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Harrison
Joseph Harrison Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional Police Department

A Bucks County man was arrested after police say he had become belligerent with photoshoot crew members at a local 7-11 last month.

Officers were initially called to 7-11 on East Street in Doylestown on July 23 for a report of a suspicious man -- later identified as 57-year-old Joseph (Joel) Placid Harrison -- loitering around a commercial photo/video production of teenage cast members in the parking lot, Central Bucks police said.

Harrison was told to leave as the store was closed and he "had no business being there," police said.

Not long after, a production member told notified officers that Harrison had become belligerent with the crew and was attempting to enter the store, police said.

Officers found Harrison in the store with slurred speech and an odor of alcohol, police said.

That's when Harrison became verbally and actively combative and resisted arrest, according to police.

Harrison was charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness.

He was remanded to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $75,000 bail.

