Bucks Man Arrested Following Child Porn Raid, Police Say

A Bucks County man is charged with multiple felony counts in connection with a child porn investigation, say authorities.

Stephen. L. Sottolano, a 56-year-old Jamison resident, was arrested following a raid on his home on Friday, March 10, said Warrington Township police in a statement.

Sottolano first appeared on investigators' radar in October 2022, during an investigation on child sex abuse material being shared in Bucks County, the department said.

He was developed as a suspect in that probe, leading authorities to execute a search warrant at his home last Friday, police said. Multiple electronic devices were seized during the raid as well, they added.

In addition to Warrington police, authorities in Lower Makefield and Bensalem as well as federal Homeland Security agents assisted in the investigation, officials said.

Sottolano remains in the Bucks jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond, according to court records. He will appear before Judge Stacy Wertman for his preliminary hearing on March 20.

