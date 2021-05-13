Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: PA Appeals Court Denies 'Sex Slave' Serial Rapist's Bid To Leave Prison Before Age 103
Police & Fire

Bucks Dad Charged With Hitting His Child, Police Say

Jon Craig
Sean Crowley
Sean Crowley Photo Credit: Crimewatch.PA.com

A Bucks County man was arrested this week on charges he struck his child, authorities said.

Sean Crowley of Chatham Road in Fairless Hills was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and harassment, according to police. 

On Tuesday about 3:15 p.m., police met with the father who admitted to striking the child, according to police.

The victim was holding an object when they were stuck, which caused minor injury. 

Crowley was arraigned and released on a "no contact order," police said.

