Bucks County Teen Dies In Post Prom Crash

A Central Bucks High School East student died in a crash that occurred in the hours following the school's senior prom Saturday, authorities said.

Nicholas Mannino, 18, of Pipersville, was riding in a car that lost control and overturned then struck several trees on a rural Pike County road around 1:20 a.m., the Bucks Courrier Times reports.

Mannino was rushed to Geisinger Medical Center in Scranton, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4 a.m., the outlet said citing Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland.

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating.

