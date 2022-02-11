Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police

A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities.

Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said.

There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill machine game cabinets "ransacked," police said. The burglars had fled the scene by the time first responders arrived, they added.

The suspects were wearing dark hoodies with masks and gloves, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

To submit a tip, call Officer Fox of the Warrington Township Police Department at 215-343-3311 ext. 240.

