Bucks County Man Shared Child Porn Via Online Messaging App, DA Says

A 21-year-old Bucks County man was arrested for sharing child porn over an online messaging app, authorities said.

Brendon Vladimir Lauff, of Bristol Township, possessed and shared numerous images and videos of child porn between Jan. 30 and Feb. 15, the Bucks County DA's Office said.

An investigation was launched March 16, after authorities received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Kik user uploaded several files to the server, the DA's office said.

A subpoena was served on the internet service provided and traced to a Bristol Township home where Lauff lived lived, authorities said.

The cybertip report showed 11 videos and 2 images of suspected child pornography, authorities said.

Lauff was arraigned Friday by Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. Wagner who sent him to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $500,000 bail, 10 percent.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 30.

