Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Bucks County Man Charged For Shooting Neighbor With Bow & Arrow

Nicole Acosta
James Reiner
James Reiner Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

A 32-year-old Bucks County man is facing criminal charges for apparently shooting his neighbor with a bow and arrow, authorities said.

Joseph Reiner, of Levittown, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing instruments of crime, according to the Falls Township Police Department.

Reiner on Wednesday had gone to a neighbor's house to pick up some personal items when he got into an argument with the man, police said. Reiner then went back to his own house.

Soon after, Reiner's neighbor saw an arrow protruding from his leg, authorities said.

Reiner apparently fled the scene but was later nabbed by officers around 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Reiner was arraigned before a judge and subsequently sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $100,000 bail, records show.

