Bucks County Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Child, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Andrew Duchesneau
Andrew Duchesneau Photo Credit: CrimewatchPa.com

A 31-year-old man from Bucks County has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor when he was 18 years old, authorities said.

Andrew Duchesneau of Newtown Township was arrested in connection with sex offenses, which allegedly occurred on various occasions in 2008 when the alleged victim, in this case, was approximately 11-years-old, authorities said.

Duchesneau was charged with five counts of indecent assault against a person less than 13 years of age, which is a third-degree felony. 

He was processed and was arraigned by Judge Michael Petrucci where bail was set at $250,000. He was being held at the Bucks County Correction Facility.

