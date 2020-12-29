Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks County Man Arrested For Exposing Himself At McDonalds

Jon Craig
Anthony L. Giacobbe
Anthony L. Giacobbe Photo Credit: Crimewatch.US/ Plumstead Township police

A 34-year-old man from Bucks County has been arrested in connection with three incidents in the fall in which he's accused of public lewdness, authorities said.

Anthony L. Giacobbe of Ottsville was arrested on Tuesday and charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, according to Plumstead Township police.

In a joint investigation with the Pennsylvania State Police's Dublin Barracks, Plumstead police investigated three separate incidents involving an unknown man who exposed himself to two employees at the McDonalds Restaurant on Easton Road, along with a 12-year-old girl who was walking along Annwanda Road in Tinicum Township, police said.

Giacobbe was arraigned before District Justice Lisa Gaier on Tuesday. Giacobbe was being held on $25,000 bail awaiting his preliminary hearing.

