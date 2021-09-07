Contact Us
Bucks County Jury Finds NY Couple Guilty Of Assaulting Teen Employee At Sesame Place

(L-R): Troy McCoy and Shakerra Bonds
(L-R): Troy McCoy and Shakerra Bonds Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A Bucks County jury found a New York couple guilty on Friday of assaulting a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee last summer, leaving the teen with several injuries, including a broken jaw, authorities said.

The employee spotted Troy McCoy, 40, of the Bronx, N.Y. waiting in line for a ride and asked him to wear his mask, which was the policy at the Middletown Township theme park on Aug. 9, 2020, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

McCoy became angry and began yelling at him and the teen walked away to avoid a confrontation, authorities said.

Hours later, the employee encountered McCoy, who was with Shakerra Bonds, 32, also from the Bronx, N.Y. at another ride.

McCoy got off that ride and threatened to "teach the employee a lesson." During that confrontation, both McCoy and Bonds struck the employee in the face, knocking him to the ground, the DA's office said.

While on the ground, the teen lost consciousness and McCoy continued to strike him, authorities said. Several witnesses described the attack on the teen as a “sucker punch.” 

McCoy was found guilty of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Bonds was found guilty of simple assault and disorderly conduct. 

The verdict comes after a four-day trial before President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

Bateman ordered a pre-sentence investigation for McCoy and Bonds. After the verdict, McCoy’s bail was revoked, and Bonds was ordered held on 10 percent of $250,000 bail at Bucks County Prison.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian and was investigated by detectives with the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. 

They were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending McCoy.

