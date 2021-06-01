Bucks County Dad Facing More Serious Charges In Deadly Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Son, DA Says

A Bucks County father arrested last month on accusations he shot and killed his 2-year-old son is facing a more serious charge, the Bucks County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Jorddan M. Thornton, 27, of Philadelphia, was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and subsequently remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub previously said.

On Jan. 5, Thornton was slapped with charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Middletown police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments on Dec. 2, 2020 around 8:50 p.m. on reports of a child who fell and cracked his skull, Weintraub said.

Thornton told police he had been watching TV with his son, but fell asleep, and believed his son hit his head on the headboard, according to the affidavit.

Thornton also reportedly told police that there were guns in the apartment, but all stashed away in drawers.

The toddler was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A doctor there said the injury was consistent with a gunshot wound.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found a loaded Glock handgun on the floor, at the foot of the bed, registered to Thornton, authorities said.

Detectives also observed a dresser with its bottom drawer open at the foot of the bed.

An investigation by the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office concluded that Thornton’s son “accessed a loaded firearm and then shot himself in the head in a reckless or grossly negligent manner,” authorities said.

Thornton was arraigned on Tuesday by District Judge Daniel Baranoski and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $75,000 bail.

