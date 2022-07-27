Bucks Co. Man Sent Sexual Photo To Child On Snapchat, Asked For Nudes, Police Say

A 20-year-old man was arrested after sending a sexual photo to a minor on a social media app, and then asking that child to do the same, authorities said.

An investigation into River T. Stauch, of Hatboro, began after the underage victim allegedly told Warrington Township police that they received a sexually explicit image from a male Snapchat user.

Stauch told the child his age and asked for naked photos, police said.

The juvenile apparently said that when he refused, Stauch threatened him.

Officers were later able to identify the user as Stauch, they said.

Stauch was arrested on Thursday, July 14. He has been charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances

Corruption of Minors

Sexual Extortion

Stauch was subsequently remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.

