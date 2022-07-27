Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Bucks Co. Man Sent Sexual Photo To Child On Snapchat, Asked For Nudes, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
River T. Stauch
River T. Stauch Photo Credit: Warrington Township Police Department

A 20-year-old man was arrested after sending a sexual photo to a minor on a social media app, and then asking that child to do the same, authorities said.

An investigation into River T. Stauch, of Hatboro, began after the underage victim allegedly told Warrington Township police that they received a sexually explicit image from a male Snapchat user.

Stauch told the child his age and asked for naked photos, police said.

The juvenile apparently said that when he refused, Stauch threatened him.

Officers were later able to identify the user as Stauch, they said.

Stauch was arrested on Thursday, July 14. He has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Unlawful Contact with a Minor
  • Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances 
  • Corruption of Minors
  • Sexual Extortion

Stauch was subsequently remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.

