Bucks Co. Man, 30, Threatens To Grab Falls Township Officer's Gun, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
A 30-year-old Bucks County man is in custody after police say he threatened to grab an officer's gun in Morrisville Friday evening.
Officers arrived at the Commons at Fallsington apartment complex on a report of a domestic incident when they noticed a man -- later identified as Frederick Kornstedt -- outside, and walking towards an officer's car in a "confrontational manner," at approximately 6 p.m, according to Falls Township police.

When the officer got out of his car and told Kornstedt to stop, he continued to approach the officer in tears, and told the officer, "I'll grab your gun," police said.

Kornstedt then tried to remove the officer's gun from his waistband but was stopped before he was able to grab it, police said.

Once in custody, Kornstedt also tried to get out of the patrol car and kicked officers, leaving them with minor injuries, police said.

Kornstedt was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and disarming law enforcement officer, according to court documents.

He was sent to Bucks County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 at 2 p.m. before Judge Jan Vislosky.

