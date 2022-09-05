Brothers Shot By PA Mom Die

The 9- and 13-year-old boys shot by their 38-year-old mom Trinh Nguyen have died, their school district announced.

Jeffrey, who went by "JT" and Nelson Tini died on Friday, May 6, less than a week after being shot in the head by their mother while in bed at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities previously said.

JT was an eighth grader at Newtown Middle School, and Nelson was in third grade at Sol Feinstone Elementary.

Crisis support teams, therapy dogs, and grief counselors will be on hand in the schools Monday, May 9.

A GoFundMe campaign had been launched for the boys' brother, Michael Dinh, who apparently lives in Oregon with his dad.

"For many years, Michael has made holiday and summer break trips to Pennsylvania, to spend time with Trinh and his brother, Jeffrey, and half-brother, Nelson," reads the page, launched by Vanha Dinh.

"On top of the overwhelming grief, he and his father now have financial burdens caused by this tragic and senseless act, expenses that are more than what an unemployed father can cover."

Nguyen was under the influence when she was captured around 11:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing, hours after the shooting at her Timber Ridge Road home in Upper Makefield, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

The Tini boys will remain hospitalized until their organs can be donated, a spokesperson with the DA's office told NBC News.

Nguyen shot her sons in the head early Monday, May 2, then went outside and pointed the same black revolver at her 22-year-old neighbor, who tried handing her a box of photos for her ex-husband, who he worked with, authorities said.

Nguyen pulled the trigger two times, but the gun did not fire, the DA said. The neighbor wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and eventually disarmed her before she fled in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and police issued an alert for her vehicle, they said.

The children — later confirmed to be Nguyen's sons — were taken to Saint Mary Medical Center, where at least one of the boys was in surgery, authorities said.

Nguyen has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. She has yet to be arraigned.

This case is being investigated by Bucks County Detectives and Upper Makefield Township Police. First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn is assigned for prosecution.

