Bristol Borough PD Seeking Public's Help To ID Men Accused Of Stealing Boat, Trailer

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a pair of men who they say stole a boat and trailer from a yard in Bristol Borough.

Two men described by police as older white males entered a yard on Corson Street and removed a 15' brown Glass Stream boat with a 75 hp outboard engine and trailer on Tuesday, Bristol Borough police said.

The men were believed to be driving a bright red pickup, with a yellow light on the roof of the cab, police said.

The car is also believed to have been in the area of the theft the prior Sunday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at (215)-788-7813 ext 2425.

