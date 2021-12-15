Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Boy With New Hand Tattoo Sought After Leaving Youth Shelter In Bucks: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Kaiden Jefferson
Kaiden Jefferson Photo Credit: Warminster PD/CrimeWatchPA

Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who left a youth shelter this week.

Kaiden Jefferson was last seen walking toward the dumpsters at Christ's Home for Kids on York Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. Tueaday, Warminster Township police said.

Jefferson was dressed in a yellow hoodie and dark sweatpants, and he had recently gotten a name tattoo on one of his hands, police said.

He is described as a black juvenile male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6'3" tall and weighing 200 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Warminster Township Police Department at 215-672-1000. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.