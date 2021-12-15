Boy With New Hand Tattoo Sought After Leaving Youth Shelter In Bucks: Police

Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who left a youth shelter this week.

Kaiden Jefferson was last seen walking toward the dumpsters at Christ's Home for Kids on York Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. Tueaday, Warminster Township police said.

Jefferson was dressed in a yellow hoodie and dark sweatpants, and he had recently gotten a name tattoo on one of his hands, police said.

He is described as a black juvenile male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6'3" tall and weighing 200 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Warminster Township Police Department at 215-672-1000.

